Osame Sahraoui: Club and agent give update amid rumours linking Hibs with Norway-based winger

Valerenga's Osame Sahraoui, right, battles Alessio Castro Montes of KAA Gent for the ball during a Europa Conference League qualifier in Belgium

The 20-year-old, who has seven goals and 14 assists from 60 games for the Oslo-based team, is under contract until the end of 2023 but his exploits for the Intility Arena outfit have not gone unnoticed.

While Ingebrigtsen confirmed there had been interest in Sahraoui and his team-mate Odin Thiago Holm the Enga chief revealed that none of the received offers have so far tempted the Eliteserien side into selling.

“There were no bids matching our valuation,” he told Dagavisen. “Nothing that has been so interesting that we have thought, ‘we have to do that’.”

Sahraoui’s agent also confirmed interest in the Norway Under-21 cap but declined to comment further.

Belgian side Club Brugge were said to be interested in the diminutive wideman’s services during the summer but he remained with Vålerenga.

The Norwegian club are reluctant to lose both Holm and Sahraoui ahead of the 2022 season, with Ingebrigtsen stating that if either player leaves it would have to be for a “really good” offer.

Sahraoui has mostly played as a left winger but can also operate as a No.10 and fulfilled an attacking midfield role on several occasions for Enga as well as playing in left central midfield.