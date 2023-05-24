News you can trust since 1873
'Outstanding Miller and JDH, long overdue, sums up our season': Hibs fans react to 4-2 victory over Celtic

Hibs produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Celtic 4-2 and keep their European hopes alive.
By Craig Fowler
Published 25th May 2023, 00:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 00:04 BST

Here’s how the fans reacted to it on social media...

@RhysJames_1: “Long over due result against them miller and JDH outstanding”

@GISALEGEND: “Massive result, it is all on us to win the derby to get 4th and really have a good go at qualifying for Europe next season.”

The fans show their appreciation as Paul Hanlon celebrates with Lewis Miller after the fourth goalThe fans show their appreciation as Paul Hanlon celebrates with Lewis Miller after the fourth goal
The fans show their appreciation as Paul Hanlon celebrates with Lewis Miller after the fourth goal
@DarrenHWD: “Thought Lewis Miller was outstanding today, deserves to keep that place for the weekend I think.”

@niall9a: “Fantastic night! Great Hibs performance – after first 10 mins too when we couldn’t get near them. There was a period there in 2nd half where we chased & harried them all over the pitch. Would love to keep Will Fish; Miller was outstanding. Go to Tynie and get 4th, Haha!”

@wudentableleg: “Should start playing like that every game when it matters lads, might get you somewhere.”

@persevered1875: “Even if we don’t win on Saturday we are guaranteed 5th, if Celtic win the cup then get the passports out lads.”

@KdyTrader: “Hibs’ season summed up. Celtic champions, we beat them 4-2. Aberdeen finish 3rd, gave them a 6-0 hammering. Dundee Utd relegated. We took 1pt from 9 against them. Win more points v top 6 teams than against bottom 6.”

@HibsCentral: Fantastic result after an abysmal first half. Saturday an absolute must win. Please, Hibs…”

