'Outstanding Miller and JDH, long overdue, sums up our season': Hibs fans react to 4-2 victory over Celtic

Here’s how the fans reacted to it on social media...

@RhysJames_1: “Long over due result against them miller and JDH outstanding”

@GISALEGEND: “Massive result, it is all on us to win the derby to get 4th and really have a good go at qualifying for Europe next season.”

The fans show their appreciation as Paul Hanlon celebrates with Lewis Miller after the fourth goal

@DarrenHWD: “Thought Lewis Miller was outstanding today, deserves to keep that place for the weekend I think.”

@niall9a: “Fantastic night! Great Hibs performance – after first 10 mins too when we couldn’t get near them. There was a period there in 2nd half where we chased & harried them all over the pitch. Would love to keep Will Fish; Miller was outstanding. Go to Tynie and get 4th, Haha!”

@wudentableleg: “Should start playing like that every game when it matters lads, might get you somewhere.”

@persevered1875: “Even if we don’t win on Saturday we are guaranteed 5th, if Celtic win the cup then get the passports out lads.”

@KdyTrader: “Hibs’ season summed up. Celtic champions, we beat them 4-2. Aberdeen finish 3rd, gave them a 6-0 hammering. Dundee Utd relegated. We took 1pt from 9 against them. Win more points v top 6 teams than against bottom 6.”