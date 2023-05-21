News you can trust since 1873
'Pathetic performance, never laid a glove on them, we don't deserve Europe': Hibs fans react to 3-1 defeat to Rangers

Hibs were easily beaten 3-1 on Sunday by Rangers as a late Paul Hanlon consolation was all the Easter Road faithful had to cheer.

By Craig Fowler
Published 21st May 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:39 BST

This is how the fans reacted to it on social media...

@DJW_80: “Sorry but we are absolutely shambolic, major clearout required starting with a new no1.. Still unsure LJ should be given next season.”

@dylanp_03: “Can we just call the season there?”

Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall is beaten by James Tavernier's free-kick as Rangers go 1-0 up at Easter Road. Picture: SNSHibs goalkeeper David Marshall is beaten by James Tavernier's free-kick as Rangers go 1-0 up at Easter Road. Picture: SNS
@cammyymcewan: "Watching that you’d have thought we were the team with **** all to play for.”

@StevieB27487306: "Never laid a glove on them too many players not good enough, need major surgery midfield totally ineffective, need a new gk Marsh was like a 40 year old!!! 2 midfielder, new left back, a bully at ch and battering ram up top. possession was awful and passing too slow‍, could go on.”

@Freddie_23_23: "Looked like we are already in holiday mode with nothing to play for. Maybe because most won’t be here and they don’t care anymore. Either way that was a shocking performance and result.”

@BASILBOYHIBS: "Utterly pathetic performance.”

@FoxAlexG: "Unpopular opinion. GET LENNON BACK. Stubbs turned us into winners and Lennon toughened us. Imagine Lennon in charge with Stubbsy in the back room.”

@DHaggart91: "If anyone thinks we deserve to go to Europe, you're absolutely idiot. I would rather give that 5th place to St Mirren. Hibs is absolutely mince, utterly spineless.”

@Chrisfinn2703: "Real anti-climax this. Got a last day of the season feel to it. Flat as a pancake. Just don’t think the support really believed this squad is capable of doing anything remarkable…and they’re right!”

@GlyndwrHill: “Too many passengers.”

