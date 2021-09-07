Paul Hanlon and Joe Newell back in contention for Hibs v Hearts clash

Joe Newell, left, and Paul Hanlon, right, should return for Hibs against Hearts.

Captain Paul Hanlon and midfielder Joe Newell have missed Hibs’ past few matches due to concussion and an abdominal injury respectively, but the international period has allowed both to recover.

Defender Hanlon is likely to return and partner Ryan Porteous in the centre of Hibs’ defence at Hanlon, while Newell is pushing for a return into central midfield alongside fellow play-maker Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Wing-back Chris Cadden is also on the cusp of returning to the first-team squad after being sidelined by a back fracture and then a thigh strain.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The break has been good for us,” said Hibs manager Jack Ross “It’s been a busy start to the season.

“We’ve tried to give the players and staff the right time to get a break but there’s not been many opportunities.

“This has given us an extended break and has also allowed Chris Cadden to get closer to being fully fit, and Paul Hanlon and Joe Newell.

“They’re big, important players for us, they’ve been terrific.

“I would think that those three will be very close to being involved at Tynecastle, which very much helps us as a squad.”

Ross, however, will be keeping his fingers crossed on Tuesday afternoon as Martin Boyle is due to be involved for Australia against Vietnam in Hanoi.

Boyle is nursing a hamstring complaint and is rated as 50/50 to play for the Socceroos in their World Cup qualifier.

Hibs will hope that the forward, who is in fine form, does not return to Scotland with an injury.