The defender received treatment on the pitch during the club’s open training session at Easter Road as the players took part in a small-sided game on Tuesday morning.

Speaking afterwards manager Lee Johnson said he was hopeful the club captain would shake off the niggle in time for the visit of Callum Davidson’s side for the first Scottish top-flight game to be played with VAR.

The Hibs boss said: “Paul got a little knock in training but I think he’ll be all right for Friday.”

Johnson also admitted to playing Mykola Kukharevych against Celtic on Saturday without the forward being fully fit. The Ukrainian was subbed off at half-time but had been playing through the pain barrier in the first period.

"I probably shouldn’t have played Myko against Celtic; he had a bad back and we tried to nurse him through it but he wasn’t right,” Johnson said, before confirming that the 21-year-old had fully participated in all drills at the stadium.

"Elias Melkersen, since his concussion, hasn’t been 100 per cent right. He hasn’t been bad but I don’t know whether it’s that sharpness, or just the effects of having four or five weeks without playing, so he’s one to consider,” he added.

Johnson also confirmed that Momodou Bojang remains sidelined with a groin problem along with Lewis Miller, who is nursing a hamstring strain, while Kevin Nisbet is unlikely to feature until after the World Cup break despite continuing to make good progress.

