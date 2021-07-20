Paul Hanlon named new Hibs skipper as club makes call on vice-captain

Paul Hanlon has been named the new club captain at Hibs

The centre-back has extensive experience, having nominally been skipper when the right-back was out of the team, and said earlier this month that he would be “honoured and proud” to take the armband on a full-time basis, adding: “It will be great to have Dave [Gray] still among the staff because he’s been through a lot as captain so I can lean on him a bit if I need to.”

The boyhood Hibee is closing in on 500 appearances in green and white and was one of the club’s top performers last season as the Easter Road side finished third for the first time in 16 years and qualified for Europe, as well as reaching the Scottish Cup final and the last four of the League Cup.

Defensive colleague Paul McGinn has been named vice-captain.

