Paul Hartley set for Hibs reunion as Cove Rangers advance in cup

Paul Hartley has guided Cove Rangers to the top of League One and through to the Scottish Cup fourth round

The cinch League One leaders knocked Championship opponents Queen of the South out of the competition with an impressive 3-0 win at Palmerston.

Fraser Fyvie had put Hartley’s men in front with a spectacular first-half strike before Mitch Megginson's late double ensured their progress.

Cove will now play Hibs at Easter Road in the fourth round on the weekend of January 22.

Hartley won the cinch League One manager of the month award for November after topping the table, going the month unbeaten and reaching the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

Cove captain Megginson was also League One player of the month, suggesting the north east team will be tricky opponents.

Hartley will be no stranger to Hibs fans, having played for the club more than 20 years ago before going on to to star for arch rivals Hearts.

He also played for Hamilton, Milwall, Raith, St Johnstone, Celtic, Bristol City and Aberdeen and won 25 Scotland caps.

As a player Hartley joined Hibs in 1998 from Raith Rovers and helped the Easter Road side win the First Division title in 1998-99 before playing for a season in the SPL, eventually racking up eight goals in 43 appearances.

But arguably the best spell of his playing career was at Hearts from 2003 to 2007. He scored the first hat-trick of his career against Hibs in the 2006 Scottish Cup semi-final, Hearts winning 4-0 at Hampden.