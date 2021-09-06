Paul McGinn: Hibs defender called into Scotland squad after trio of call-offs

Paul McGinn has been called into the Scotland squad

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United, Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson, and Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean have all pulled out of the squad with the 30-year-old the only player to be added to the pool, where he joins Easter Road team-mate Kevin Nisbet.

The Hibs vice-captain was previously brought in to Steve Clarke’s squad in October 2020 after a string of injury and coronavirus-related call-offs and took his place in the matchday squad for the Nations League double-header against Slovakia and the Czech Republic, although he was an unused substitute in both matches alongside club colleague Ryan Porteous.

Motherwell full-back Stephen O’Donnell is likely to start in place of Patterson as right wing-back in Clarke’s favoured 3-5-2 formation with McGinn named on the bench.

The Hibs man is capable of playing centrally in a back three or as a right-back in a four and while he hasn’t often fulfilled a wing-back position in green and white his attacking qualities make him a good fit for that role if required.

Meanwhile, Hibs trio Josh Doig, Daniel Mackay, and James Scott could feature for the Under-21s in their opening European Championship qualifier in Turkey on Tuesday afternoon.

Scotland squad to face Austria: Craig Gordon, Zander Clark, Liam Kelly; Stephen O’Donnell, Paul McGinn, Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Declan Gallagher, Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson; John McGinn, Lewis Ferguson, David Turnbull, Callum McGregor, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Christie; Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet, Lyndon Dykes.

