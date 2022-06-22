Paul McGinn leaves Hibs for Scottish Premiership rival just days after contract extension

It’s only 20 days since McGinn’s one-year extension was confirmed by Hibs. The veteran defender triggered a new deal due to the number of games he played last season but was deemed surplus to requirements by new boss Lee Johnson.

After agreeing to leave Hibs via mutual consent he now becomes Motherwell’s second signing of the summer window after the Steelmen persuaded Blair Spittal to swap Ross County for Fir Park.

McGinn told the Hibs website: “I’m really pleased to get this sorted and glad that Hibs were helpful in getting this over the line, as these things can sometimes drag on. It was important to me to be playing regularly and this is a great opportunity for myself.

Defender Paul McGinn has left Hibs to join Motherwell. Picture: SNS

“I’ve loved my time at Hibs. I’ve worked with and met the best of people. It’s an amazing club."

Initially an unheralded signing in the 2020 January window, McGinn became a fan favourite for his performances over the next 18 months as he helped his side to third place in the Scottish Premiership table.

Last season was a bit tougher as Hibs struggled through two managers and finished eighth, while McGinn suffered injury problems in the second half of the campaign.

He became the second of three McGinn brothers who all played for the club, as John and Stephen also pulled on the green and white.

He earned his first and only Scotland cap while with Hibs, coming on to help shore up the 1-0 win over Austria in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

