Hibs were held to a 0-0 draw in SWPL1 by Partick Thistle on Sunday after a last-minute Eilidh Adams penalty hit the post. She finished the rebound, but the effort was disallowed because no-one else had touched ball. It’s the fourth time that Gibson’s side have missed a penalty this season and also the fourth time in the league they have failed to score.

“The same problems came back to haunt us, we don’t take chances”, Gibson explained. “We need to be more clinical, and that’s probably why we are where we are in the league – because of that problem, and we need to improve it.

“Regardless of our thoughts, [on the disallowed goal] that’s the fourth penalty we’ve missed this season in four different games. Again, it’s taking chances and being ruthless that’s killing us. I think we’re a very good side, again, Partick are a good team in this league and we’ve not gave them anything through the game, we never looked like losing the game, we always looked like winning it. But unfortunately for us we just can’t get it over the line at times when it comes to finishing.”

Dean Gibson hopes Hibs can 'channel their anger' in order to get to the final of the SWPL Cup

The semi-finals of the SWPL Cup take place on Sunday with Hibs travelling to Glasgow City aiming to win the cup for a record eighth times. Gibson hopes that his side can “channel the anger” that the side has after the weekend to ensure victory against City.

“I think when you don’t get a result that you want, or a game doesn’t go the way you want, it can go two ways”, Gibson explained. “There can be deflation, or it can be anger, and it's anger in the changing room, and normally we’re a good side when we’re angry so hopefully we can channel that properly this week.