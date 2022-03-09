The Hibs boss hit out at negativity from outside the club as he discussed his relationship with the supporters during an appearance on the Longbangers podcast.

“Fans sung my name for the first time at Dundee but I understand if we don't win at Easter Road, then I'm not sending them home happy,” he explained.

"I feel the connection is good but at the same time, I do feel that there is a lot of negativity. Not from our fans, but from outside the club; towards Hibs, and towards me.

Shaun Maloney applauds the Hibs fans at Dens Park after the recent 0-0 draw

“I get the feeling that they're quite happy for us not to achieve. I hope the fans see a little bit more than what they maybe read or hear.”

Stressing that Hibs are nowhere near the finished article, Maloney suggested that he ‘rarely, if ever’ saw evidence of praise for what the side is doing well.

“We're sitting in fourth but we are miles away from where I want us to be,” he continued.

“I came in when we were seventh. We're now fourth and in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup – and this week is huge. The next two weeks are huge, both situations could change.

“I know where we're at. There have been positive things and less positive things.

"I very rarely, if ever, hear what we're doing well. I'm starting to understand the dynamics of this club and this city, and I get a real motivation from that, but I get the feeling that people are quite happy for Hibs not to do okay.”

Maloney added: “We've had a very difficult time with injuries, we've got a very young team at the moment – I think when we beat Ross County we had the youngest team to win a game in the top eight or nine leagues in Europe – who are sitting in fourth.

“We are nowhere near where I want the team to be for our supporters. I know where the team has to get to, and what I have to do. When that happens I think the fans will connect more with the team and hopefully me.”

