‘Perfect’ last two weeks for Hibs defender
The centre-back continued her brilliant start to the season on Sunday as she scored a brace in a 6-2 victory against Aberdeen. The result put the Edinburgh side into the quarter-finals of the Sky Sports Cup and extended Hibs’ winning run to four games. After signing a brand new 3-year contract a week and a half back, Lawson was delighted with how her last fortnight had panned out.
“It’s been a good week, two goals on the scoresheet, new contract, nothing more I could ask for really”, she told Hibs TV. “Defenders don’t score too often but I’ve done two today, I was saying to the girls the celebration in the media won’t go out very often, but it has gone out twice today, so I’m delighted.”
The quarter-final draw will be made on Thursday morning with Hibs and Boroughmuir the only two Edinburgh sides remaining in the competition after Hearts and Spartans crashed out on the weekend. The draw will be available to watch live on Sky Sports News with Lawson’s side being ball five.
In the meantime, Hibs will return to SWPL1 action this Sunday as they host Partick Thistle. With Lawson’s side seemingly improving week after week, the fixture provides the perfect opportunity for the club to further increase the points gap between themselves and the bottom half.