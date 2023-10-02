News you can trust since 1873
‘Perfect’ last two weeks for Hibs defender

Poppy Lawson insists that there is “nothing more she could ask for” over the past two weeks after signing a new deal and scoring her first goals for Hibs.
By Jack Dawson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:18 BST
Poppy Lawson celebrates her first goal for Hibs. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPLPoppy Lawson celebrates her first goal for Hibs. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL
The centre-back continued her brilliant start to the season on Sunday as she scored a brace in a 6-2 victory against Aberdeen. The result put the Edinburgh side into the quarter-finals of the Sky Sports Cup and extended Hibs’ winning run to four games. After signing a brand new 3-year contract a week and a half back, Lawson was delighted with how her last fortnight had panned out.

“It’s been a good week, two goals on the scoresheet, new contract, nothing more I could ask for really”, she told Hibs TV. “Defenders don’t score too often but I’ve done two today, I was saying to the girls the celebration in the media won’t go out very often, but it has gone out twice today, so I’m delighted.”

The quarter-final draw will be made on Thursday morning with Hibs and Boroughmuir the only two Edinburgh sides remaining in the competition after Hearts and Spartans crashed out on the weekend. The draw will be available to watch live on Sky Sports News with Lawson’s side being ball five.

In the meantime, Hibs will return to SWPL1 action this Sunday as they host Partick Thistle. With Lawson’s side seemingly improving week after week, the fixture provides the perfect opportunity for the club to further increase the points gap between themselves and the bottom half.

