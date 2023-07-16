A goal from returning Tegan Bowie as well as a trialist was enough for the Edinburgh side to come away victorious against the SWPL2 champions. With the league campaign just under a month away, Hibs looked calm and composed as they created plenty of chances throughout the match. After the game, Scott was pleased with the result as he alluded that the club's transfer business was not yet being finished.

“The win means nothing at this stage,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It’s important for the group that they feel that we are building some kind of momentum. It is our first game and we are not going to take too many positives from the result but it is still nice regardless to put a positive scoreline together.

“At this stage of the season as well as the trialists, we have had a couple of good, young academy players in. It is important that we keep our horizons as wide as we possibly can for the players. We will deal with the trialists in the coming weeks and we will hopefully have a couple in our next preseason games. We haven’t quite finished our recruitment so these players have an opportunity for us to have a look at them.”

It was Grant Scott's first game in charge since his return to Hibs. Credit: Cameron Allan

Hibs started the game quickly and almost got themselves ahead in the opening exchanges but Eilidh Adams couldn’t get enough on the ball from Abbie Ferguson’s cross. Two trialists took part in the game for the hosts, with one hitting the bar just before the 10 minute mark. Adams came close again midway through the half as her header was cleared off the line. Hibs pushed for the opening goal in the final stages of the half with Adams having multiple efforts saved by the keeper in the final minutes to keep the scores level.

After a quiet start to the second period, Hibs had the perfect opportunity to take the lead after Ferguson was brought down in the box to win the hosts a penalty. The 18-year-old, on her first appearance for the club, stepped up to take the spot-kick but sent the ball wide of the target. The wait for a goal wouldn’t take too much longer as a brilliant run from Bowie saw the 19-year-old burst into the box and finish low into the bottom corner. Hibs doubled their lead shortly after with a trialist getting the goal after some confusion in the box. Lia Tweedie and Astrud Nevin both had chances to make it three late on but it wasn’t to be as Hibs saw out a victory in their first game back.