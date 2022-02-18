January signing Allan Delferriere was involved as Shaun Maloney, Gary Caldwell, David Gray, and Valerio Zuddas put the outfield players through final preparations for the visit of the Staggies while Jon Busch worked with goalkeeping quartet Matt Macey, Kevin Dabrowski, David Mitchell, and Tom Carter.

Norwegian forward Elias Melkersen, who was in Glasgow last night with compatriot Runar Hauge to cheer on their former club Bodø/Glimt in their Europa Conference League clash with Celtic, will hope to be involved at the weekend after being an unused substitute for the 3-1 Scottish Cup fifth-round victory over Arbroath at Gayfield last weekend.

There was no sign of Demi Mitchell, however, with the wingback likely to miss the match against Malky Mackay’s side after sustaining a foot injury against the Red Lichties.

1. Shaun Maloney Manager Shaun Maloney walks out to the training pitches at HTC Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Caldwell and Henderson Gary Caldwell, left, speaks with Ewan Henderson ahead of training Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Mueller time American forward Chris Mueller pictured during training at HTC Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Allan Delferriere Belgian defender Allan Delferriere reacts during first-team training at HTC Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales