Planting a Hibs flag at Tynecastle - watch as Elie, Gayle and Rocky lead derby celebrations in Gorgie
The steward at Tynecastle made a half-hearted attempt to stop him. But no-one was going to prevent Elie Youan from saluting the away fans in a style that he’s now made his own.
The Frenchman, who marked last weekend’s victory at Pittodrie by putting his shirt on a corner flag and waving it for the travelling fans, decided to repeat the feat following today’s stunning derby win over Hearts in Gorgie.
As Rocky Bushiri led celebrations wearing a Santa hat, pushing Dwight Gayle forward so the former Newcastle star could be lauded for his winning goal, Youan - who had been replaced by Gayle in the second half - went to the technical area and then the corner to pull together his impromptu banner.
The away fans, having already enjoyed a sweet away win five whole years in the waiting, duly applauded Youan for boldly flying the colours deep in enemy territory.