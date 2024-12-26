Planting a Hibs flag at Tynecastle - watch as Elie, Gayle and Rocky lead derby celebrations in Gorgie

By John Greechan
Published 26th Dec 2024, 16:33 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 16:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Video as Gray’s men mark first away win in fixture since Boxing Day 2019

The steward at Tynecastle made a half-hearted attempt to stop him. But no-one was going to prevent Elie Youan from saluting the away fans in a style that he’s now made his own.

The Frenchman, who marked last weekend’s victory at Pittodrie by putting his shirt on a corner flag and waving it for the travelling fans, decided to repeat the feat following today’s stunning derby win over Hearts in Gorgie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As Rocky Bushiri led celebrations wearing a Santa hat, pushing Dwight Gayle forward so the former Newcastle star could be lauded for his winning goal, Youan - who had been replaced by Gayle in the second half - went to the technical area and then the corner to pull together his impromptu banner.

The away fans, having already enjoyed a sweet away win five whole years in the waiting, duly applauded Youan for boldly flying the colours deep in enemy territory.

Related topics:PittodrieHeartsTynecastleNewcastle
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice