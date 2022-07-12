Player ratings for Hibs after embarrassing defeat to Falkirk as only one player gets a 7/10

GK – Kevin Dabrowski – 5

Lucky to get away with failing to clear his lines in a misunderstanding with Kyle McClelland early in the game. Made up for that with a decent stop to deny Craig McGuffie but was almost at the centre of a fankle again in the second period. In fairness, that was more Rocky Bushiri’s doing – and Hibs were eventually saved by the offside flag – but he still should’ve been quicker from his line.

DR – Lewis Miller – 5

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Kyle McClelland after Hibs were defeated 1-0 by Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup. Picture: SNS

A bright early moment where he demonstrated his strength by muscling Callumn Morrison off the ball. Hesitant to attack the flank at times, gave away a couple of cheap fouls and a little caught out for pace at the opening goal, though he was facing a two-on-one.

DC – Kyle McClelland – 5

Had some bright moments while looking a little unsure of himself at others, which, to be fair, is what you’d expect from a young centre-back. Was taught a cruel lesson when Aiden Nesbitt ghosted in front of him to head in the opener.

DC – Rocky Bushiri – 5.5

Always looked to advance the play and had some nice defensive moments. He also had a couple of others, including in communicating with Dabrowski, where he looked quite shaky.

DL – Lewis Stevenson – 5

Fine defensively but that’s what you’d expect against a League One side. You’d also expect him to threaten going forward, which he didn’t.

DM – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 4

Very ineffective at the base of midfield. Didn’t do enough to limit the influence of Nesbitt in the first half and didn’t contribute with his passing in the second.

MC– Joe Newell – 4

Sloppy with his passing in general and particularly wasteful when he entered the final third. Was pushed further up into a No.10 role as the game wore on. Finally ended up at left-back.

MC – Josh Campbell – 5.5

An iffy first-half, including a particularly poor moment where he was caught on the ball and it led to a counter, but improved quite a bit after the break on the right of midfield. Often won it back in high areas and had the definition of “taking one for the team” with a counter-halting foul.

AMR – Runar Hauge – 5

Showed plenty of enthusiasm down the right but lacked the quality to impact the game. Left Miller marooned in the build up to the opener.

FC – Christian Doidge – 4

His hat-trick against Clyde sparked hope of a Doidge revival after a sluggish 2021/22 campaign. This performance will dampen those flames rather than igniting them further. This included a last-second one-on-one which he failed to take.

AML – Aiden McGeady – 5.5

Produced an excellent cross which Hauge should have attacked first time at the far post and one of the best bright spots for Hibs with a turn and shot which spun wide.

Sub – Ryan Porteous – 5

A sloppy performance on the ball from the talismanic defender after coming off the bench at the break along with the following three Hibees.

Sub – Chris Cadden – 5

Had a couple of decent moments down the right, including winning a free-kick at the corner flag, but another who didn’t do enough.

Sub – Ewan Henderson – 7

By far and away the biggest spark off the bench. Unlucky not to score on at least two occasions as he threatened regularly following his introduction. Did fade as the game went on, though.

Sub – Elias Melkersen – 6

Lively without the end product, though he was unlucky to see a late header come back off the post.

Sub – Nohan Kenneh – n/a

Barely on the pitch when he produced the cross which picked out Melkersen for the header which almost rescued a draw.

Player ratings scale – 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor