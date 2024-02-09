Players who impressed against Celtic rewarded with crack at Caley?

After the agony of a late penalty concession against Celtic, Hibs head to the Highlands to take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup tomorrow. And Nick Montgomery is adamant that he's picking his strongest XI for the knock-out tie.

That doesn't mean, of course, that he won't take this chance to make changes to the starting line-up. Some players still looked a little leggy in Wednesday night's loss. It would be no reflection on goal scorer Dylan Levitt, who connected with a wonderful strike at Easter Road, if he was given a rest for this one.

Monty may also take the chance to freshen things up at the top end of the park, with Adam Le Fondre having to be held back as he returns to full fitness. Myziane Maolida changed the game against Celtic when he replaced a knackered Dylan Vente - the Dutchman had put in a manful shift as a lone striker - and, as a reward for that, probably deserves a start.

The most interesting thing for Hibs fans may well be the exact formation chosen by Montgomery, whose adherence to a 4-4-2 philosophy was parked as he went in an unashamedly defensive 4-5-1/4-3-3 against Celtic. Expect to see something more along usual lines today. Here's how we think the Hibees might line up:

1 . GK David Marshall Faultless in agonising midweek loss to Celtic, the former Scotland goalie remains No. 1.

2 . RB Lewis Miller Came close to scoring on his return from Asian Cup in midweek. Raring to go again.

3 . CB Will Fish On-loan Manchester United centre-half has been holding the Hibs back four together. Only just.

4 . CB Nectar Triantis The Aussie defender has been thrown in at the deep end.