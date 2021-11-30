Players will go to balance squad in January, says Hibs boss Jack Ross

Hibs manager Jack Ross says there will be departures in January to balance the squad and the books

Exactly one month before the transfer window opens, the Easter Road boss said even those who may soon be on their way out will need to be called on throughout December, with Hibs working through a hectic schedule of two games a week.

That means he needs to keep everyone fit and motivated to do a job when called upon.

Ross explained: “I suppose at the moment we need to ensure that we keep everybody motivated and wanting to be part of the group because we have a busy schedule.”

“Some will move as well. We need to keep the balance of the squad budgetary-wise and number-wise and also some of those players will want to go and play more regularly.

“It just makes life a bit more busy but in terms of the work, it’s OK. The fixtures will not affect it too much.”

Ross is comfortable with the work that has already been done to improve the squad when the opportunity arises from January 1, with a central defender and a striker understood to be top of the priority list.

It comes after both owner Ron Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell both admitted that the transfer activity carried out during the summer was not good enough.

Sporting director Graeme Mathie has departed since then, but Ross insists all the preparatory plans for the transfer window have been made and insists the busy schedule of games to negotiate won’t interfere.

He explained: “In terms of work, yes, it’s busy just now. We’ve done a lot of work prior to this that has enabled us to be in a good position in terms of who we would like to bring in. Work is well underway to do that.

“What you want to do is ascertain whether it’s going to happen as quickly as possible because it then allows you to move to plan B, plan C and so on.

“I’m OK with that because we have done a lot of work and it will continue through the month.”

