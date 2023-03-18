'Playing against 12 men, sending off is a travesty, subs were a bit strange': Hibs fans react to 3-1 defeat to Celtic

This is how the Hibs fans reacted to the game on social media:

@InnesBurns: “Great effort Hibs. Well drilled, organised and defended as a unit. Plenty to be happy about today. Iffy decision goes against us… what’s new in Glasgow.”

@chrisbell1987: "What chance you got when you play against 12 men.”

Elie Youan was shown a second yellow card after this challenge with Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers as Hibs lost at Celtic Park. Picture: SNS

@ProteanRedux: "McLean should get man of the match for Celtic.”

@hibeemg: "The sending off is a travesty. Giving the second penalty for Celtic was hilarious. I could see it wasn’t a penalty from where I was.”

@stevendd2179: "Can't fault the players efforts, you could see they had worked on defending parking the bus, ref had a shocker.”

@__James1999__: "this is on LJ today, done fantastic to defend that well for that long and then suddenly you’re taking off Miller for henderson and we start conceding goals.”

@Cammy68313084: "Honestly the conspiracy theory of the refs helping the OF was shown today. I’m definitely not going to complain the lads were class. LJ subs were a bit strange though.”

@JDHibs: “Result aside, I actually thought we played pretty well. They are just miles ahead across the field. Loads of positive performances. 3rd still within touching distance with 4 winnable games to come before the split!”

@liamcameron148: "Take the positives. Good to see miller n jdh back and performing. Kick on and get our form back for the last remaining games.”

