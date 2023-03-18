News you can trust since 1873
'Playing against 12 men, sending off is a travesty, subs were a bit strange': Hibs fans react to 3-1 defeat to Celtic

Ten-man Hibs lost a closely contested match at Celtic Park, going down 3-1 to the hosts after taking the lead in the first half following a controversial red card given to Elie Youan.

By Craig Fowler
Published 18th Mar 2023, 18:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 18:31 GMT

This is how the Hibs fans reacted to the game on social media:

@InnesBurns: “Great effort Hibs. Well drilled, organised and defended as a unit. Plenty to be happy about today. Iffy decision goes against us… what’s new in Glasgow.”

@chrisbell1987: "What chance you got when you play against 12 men.”

Elie Youan was shown a second yellow card after this challenge with Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers as Hibs lost at Celtic Park. Picture: SNS
@ProteanRedux: "McLean should get man of the match for Celtic.”

@hibeemg: "The sending off is a travesty. Giving the second penalty for Celtic was hilarious. I could see it wasn’t a penalty from where I was.”

@stevendd2179: "Can't fault the players efforts, you could see they had worked on defending parking the bus, ref had a shocker.”

@__James1999__: "this is on LJ today, done fantastic to defend that well for that long and then suddenly you’re taking off Miller for henderson and we start conceding goals.”

@Cammy68313084: "Honestly the conspiracy theory of the refs helping the OF was shown today. I’m definitely not going to complain the lads were class. LJ subs were a bit strange though.”

@JDHibs: “Result aside, I actually thought we played pretty well. They are just miles ahead across the field. Loads of positive performances. 3rd still within touching distance with 4 winnable games to come before the split!”

@liamcameron148: "Take the positives. Good to see miller n jdh back and performing. Kick on and get our form back for the last remaining games.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

