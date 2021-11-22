Police launch probe after objects including glass bottles thrown at Hibs players during Hampden clash with Rangers
Police Scotland have launched an investigation after a number of objects including glass bottles were thrown at Hibs players from sections of Hampden housing Rangers fans during Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final.
In the wake of Martin Boyle’s third goal, the Australian internationalist and a handful of team-mates celebrated in the northwest corner of the ground with TV footage and pictures appearing to show a hail of missiles being hurled at the Easter Road players from some areas of the crowd.
A member of the groundstaff was later seen removing a glass Buckfast bottle and beer can from the pitch while additional images showed plastic water bottles, whisky miniature bottles, and drinking cups all ending up on the playing surface.
Josh Campbell, Jake Doyle-Hayes, and Joe Newell all seemed to dodge objects thrown onto the park as their colleagues alerted match referee Kevin Clancy to the incident.
The objects were removed from the pitch ahead of the game restarting, with some of the Hibs players kicking items off the turf as well.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that enquiries were ongoing into the incident.
“We are carrying out enquiries after a number of items were thrown during the Rangers and Hibernian football game on Sunday, 21 November, 2021. Anyone who knows who was responsible should call Police Scotland on 101."
The Capital club is also looking into the flashpoint. A spokesperson told the Evening News: “We are aware of items being thrown at our players following the third goal.
"We are having discussions with the relevant people at Hampden and the SPFL regarding this.”
Rangers have also been contacted for comment.