Joe Newell and Josh Campbell duck their heads to avoid objects being thrown from the crowd as the Hibs players celebrate Martin Boyle's third goal

In the wake of Martin Boyle’s third goal, the Australian internationalist and a handful of team-mates celebrated in the northwest corner of the ground with TV footage and pictures appearing to show a hail of missiles being hurled at the Easter Road players from some areas of the crowd.

A member of the groundstaff was later seen removing a glass Buckfast bottle and beer can from the pitch while additional images showed plastic water bottles, whisky miniature bottles, and drinking cups all ending up on the playing surface.

Josh Campbell, Jake Doyle-Hayes, and Joe Newell all seemed to dodge objects thrown onto the park as their colleagues alerted match referee Kevin Clancy to the incident.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The objects were removed from the pitch ahead of the game restarting, with some of the Hibs players kicking items off the turf as well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that enquiries were ongoing into the incident.

“We are carrying out enquiries after a number of items were thrown during the Rangers and Hibernian football game on Sunday, 21 November, 2021. Anyone who knows who was responsible should call Police Scotland on 101."

The Capital club is also looking into the flashpoint. A spokesperson told the Evening News: “We are aware of items being thrown at our players following the third goal.

"We are having discussions with the relevant people at Hampden and the SPFL regarding this.”

Rangers have also been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.