Poll: How should Hibs line up to face Kilmarnock? You decide

Hibs host Kilmarnock on Saturday afternoon as the Scottish Premiership action resumes after the international break. There were eight goals scored the last time the two sides met at Easter Road, with Hibs edging a breathless tie 5-3 thanks to goals from Scott Allan, Steven Whittaker, Jamie Maclaren, Florian Kamberi and Brandon Barker with a Kris Boyd double and Stuart Findlay replying for the Rugby Park side.

Neil Lennon could have several players ready to return from injury following the break.

Results of what Hibs fans think the starting XI should be against Kilmarnock will be published on Friday.