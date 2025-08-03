It’s all eyes on UEFA’s newest competition for the Easter Road side, after running FC Midtjylland close in their Europa League second qualifying round. They lost 3-2 on aggregate after taking the Danes to extra time, who relied heavily on individual magic to see them through. Now Serbian opposition stand between Hibs and a play-off chance.

Scottish football is desperate for a coefficient boost and Hibs progress to the league phase would provide that, on top of a financial boost to the Easter Road coffers. The draw takes place on Monday and Football Rankings has the club on the seeded side of the draw should they succeed against Partizan in their third round quest. A full list of seedings and any groupings becomes available on the morning of the draw but as it stands, here’s the calibre of opposition that could await Hibs.