Predicted Hibs starting XI for Edinburgh derby clash with Hearts - with midfield posers to answer

If that was a tough test, things aren’t going to get any easier this Sunday when rivals Hearts visit Easter Road. There hasn’t been a victory for Hibs in an Edinburgh derby since late 2019 with four games without a triumph last term.

The struggles of the League Cup will be forgotten if Lee Johnson and his side can claim all three points. It’s still very much a team in transition with new signings looking to settle and injuries upsetting the strive for continuity to this point, particularly in midfield.

Following last week’s match, there will be a number of selections which pick themselves. But will Campbell come back into the starting XI? Does Johnson go more attacking or play to win the battle?

Here’s what we think...

1. DR - Chris Cadden Expected to play at full-back two days after signing a contract extension to remain until the summer of 2025.

2. DC - Rocky Bushiri Had a strong display against St Johnstone in an overall positive start to the campaign.

3. DC - Ryan Porteous A big performance will be needed from the defender and boyhood Hibs fan for the home side to come out victorious on Sunday.

4. DL - Marijan Cabraja Enjoyed an excellent debut against St Johnstone and will be expected to produce similar against Hearts.