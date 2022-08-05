Predicted Hibs starting XI for Edinburgh derby clash with Hearts - with midfield posers to answer

If that was a tough test, things aren’t going to get any easier this Sunday when rivals Hearts visit Easter Road. There hasn’t been a victory for Hibs in an Edinburgh derby since late 2019 with four games without a triumph last term.
The struggles of the League Cup will be forgotten if Lee Johnson and his side can claim all three points. It’s still very much a team in transition with new signings looking to settle and injuries upsetting the strive for continuity to this point, particularly in midfield.
Following last week’s match, there will be a number of selections which pick themselves. But will Campbell come back into the starting XI? Does Johnson go more attacking or play to win the battle?
Here’s what we think...