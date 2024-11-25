Predicted Hibs team vs Aberdeen: Gray makes 5 changes as defence gets major makeover and attack spruced up

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 25th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST

Hibs take on Aberdeen on Tuesday night and we are tipping five changes to the team.

Hibs take on Aberdeen this Tuesday in their latest Premiership clash.

David Gray’s side remain bottom of the league after a 4-1 defeat off Dundee on Saturday, where Jordan Obita was sent off. On top of the left-back, we predict four more changes to Gray’s XI against the Dons to take total number of changes to five.

Defender Rocky Bushiri said pre-match: “It's painful, and there are different situations, because this season I haven't really been playing a lot and now I've come back.

"I'm talking for myself here but I always give 100 per cent when I'm on the pitch. A defeat is always hard but that's when you need to get hold of your teammates and say, 'Listen, it's not over yet'.

"It's a battle; there's still a long way to go, and things can change quickly. We also had a period with the previous managers, as an example with Lee Johnson, we had a difficult period where we lost lots of games, and that same season we did quite well by the end, so it's hard to say but stay patient, stick with us, we will do everything to give people something back, and for ourselves as well.”

Here’s who we think will start the match in Leith.

Goalkeeper is under fire but we can't see him being put out just yet.

1. GK - Josef Bursik

| SNS Group

Comes in ahead of Cadden.

2. RB - Lewis Miller

| SNS Group

The only player keeping his place in an all-changed backline.

3. CB - Warren O'Hora

| SNS Group

Left-sided defender comes in ahead of Rocky Bushiri.

4. CB - Jack Iredale

| SNS Group

