Hibs take on Aberdeen this Tuesday in their latest Premiership clash.

David Gray’s side remain bottom of the league after a 4-1 defeat off Dundee on Saturday, where Jordan Obita was sent off. On top of the left-back, we predict four more changes to Gray’s XI against the Dons to take total number of changes to five.

Defender Rocky Bushiri said pre-match: “It's painful, and there are different situations, because this season I haven't really been playing a lot and now I've come back.

"I'm talking for myself here but I always give 100 per cent when I'm on the pitch. A defeat is always hard but that's when you need to get hold of your teammates and say, 'Listen, it's not over yet'.

"It's a battle; there's still a long way to go, and things can change quickly. We also had a period with the previous managers, as an example with Lee Johnson, we had a difficult period where we lost lots of games, and that same season we did quite well by the end, so it's hard to say but stay patient, stick with us, we will do everything to give people something back, and for ourselves as well.”

Here’s who we think will start the match in Leith.

1 . GK - Josef Bursik Goalkeeper is under fire but we can't see him being put out just yet. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB - Lewis Miller Comes in ahead of Cadden. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB - Warren O'Hora The only player keeping his place in an all-changed backline. | SNS Group Photo Sales