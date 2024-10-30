Ross County are the latest Premiership test for Ross County as they hunt a crucial win.

A derby draw with Hearts last time out failed to lift David Gray’s side off the foot of the table and victory in Dingwall is key to sparking a run of games that could lift spirits in Leith. Defeat will only add more anxiety and make it one win from 10 league games this season.

Head coach Gray said ahead of kick-off: “Don Cowie has done a really good job there. I know what to expect; it’ll be a tough test, and they will force you to defend.

“The players will be ready and it’s an opportunity for us to get more points on the board. Three points is the aim and focus going up there. The full focus is on sticking together, working as hard as we can and looking to rectify this situation as quickly as we can.”

With doubts over the Cadden brothers but with captain Joe Newell back from suspension, we predict three changes from the team that drew with Hearts. Have a look.

GK - Josef Bursik Keep is under fire but we can't see him being replaced. He'll play through rough patch.

RB - Lewis Miller The Aussie sticks around.

CB - Marvin Ekpiteta Looking increasingly settled in the back four.