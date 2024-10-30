Predicted Hibs team vs Ross County: David Gray makes three changes as approach turns robust in Dingwall

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 30th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST

Hibs make the long trip north midweek but who is in and out of the team?

Ross County are the latest Premiership test for Ross County as they hunt a crucial win.

A derby draw with Hearts last time out failed to lift David Gray’s side off the foot of the table and victory in Dingwall is key to sparking a run of games that could lift spirits in Leith. Defeat will only add more anxiety and make it one win from 10 league games this season.

Head coach Gray said ahead of kick-off: “Don Cowie has done a really good job there. I know what to expect; it’ll be a tough test, and they will force you to defend.

“The players will be ready and it’s an opportunity for us to get more points on the board. Three points is the aim and focus going up there. The full focus is on sticking together, working as hard as we can and looking to rectify this situation as quickly as we can.”

With doubts over the Cadden brothers but with captain Joe Newell back from suspension, we predict three changes from the team that drew with Hearts. Have a look.

Keep is under fire but we can't see him being replaced. He'll play through rough patch.

1. GK - Josef Bursik

Keep is under fire but we can't see him being replaced. He'll play through rough patch. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Aussie sticks around.

2. RB - Lewis Miller

The Aussie sticks around. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Looking increasingly settled in the back four.

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

Looking increasingly settled in the back four. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Another who is now a Hibs regular.

4. CB - Warren O'Hora

Another who is now a Hibs regular. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:David GrayRoss CountyPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice