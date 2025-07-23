Hibs are in Denmark for their Europa League second qualifying round first leg tie vs FC Midtjylland - with David Gray needing to make several key decisions.

The club legend and current head coach guided Hibs to third last season in the Premiership, with a trip to Denmark their reward. A positive result here would be a major boost in a quest to reach the third qualifying round, with a return leg at Easter Road to come next week.

There are several calls to consider, from who starts in goals between Jordan Smith or Raphael Sallinger, to how many new signings are thrown in. Then there’s pondering on formations and who works best for the opposition ahead.

Going with a 3-5-2 formation, here’s who we think will start for Hibs against Midtjylland.

1 . GK - Jordan Smith Bit of a toss up this but last season's number one keeps his place ahead of Raphael Sallinger. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RWB - Chris Cadden Making his long awaited European debut. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB - Warren O'Hora Irishman comes on right hand of back three. | SNS Group Photo Sales