Predicted Hibs XI vs FC Midtjylland as David Gray makes keeper decision and key calls in Europa League clash

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 17:00 BST

Here’s who we think will start for Hibs in the Europa League vs FC Midtjylland.

Hibs are in Denmark for their Europa League second qualifying round first leg tie vs FC Midtjylland - with David Gray needing to make several key decisions.

The club legend and current head coach guided Hibs to third last season in the Premiership, with a trip to Denmark their reward. A positive result here would be a major boost in a quest to reach the third qualifying round, with a return leg at Easter Road to come next week.

There are several calls to consider, from who starts in goals between Jordan Smith or Raphael Sallinger, to how many new signings are thrown in. Then there’s pondering on formations and who works best for the opposition ahead.

Going with a 3-5-2 formation, here’s who we think will start for Hibs against Midtjylland.

Bit of a toss up this but last season's number one keeps his place ahead of Raphael Sallinger.

1. GK - Jordan Smith

Bit of a toss up this but last season's number one keeps his place ahead of Raphael Sallinger. | SNS Group

Making his long awaited European debut.

2. RWB - Chris Cadden

Making his long awaited European debut. | SNS Group

Irishman comes on right hand of back three.

3. RCB - Warren O'Hora

Irishman comes on right hand of back three. | SNS Group

Powerful defender in the middle of back three.

4. CB - Rocky Bushiri

Powerful defender in the middle of back three. | SNS Group

