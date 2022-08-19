Predicted Hibs XI for Sky Sports clash against Rangers - with many injury absences
Hibs entertain Rangers in the live Sky Sports broadcast on Saturday morning.
Lee Johnson and his players will look to return to winning ways after failing to make some second-half domination count in the 2-1 defeat to Livingston last weekend.
There were some real positive signs in the second half that this team is moving in the right direction and it’ll be interesting to see how much Johnson shapes the team for this upcoming fixture based on that performance.
The Hibs boss is still hamstrung by a number of players missing through injury as Demetri Mitchell, Lewis Stevenson, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady and Elias Melkersen are among those almost certain to miss out.
Rocky Bushiri and Josh Campbell are back in contention, however, having recovered from hamstring issues which kept them out of the match in Almondvale last time out.
This is what we think the starting XI will be...