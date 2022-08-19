Predicted Hibs XI for Sky Sports clash against Rangers - with many injury absences

Lee Johnson and his players will look to return to winning ways after failing to make some second-half domination count in the 2-1 defeat to Livingston last weekend.

There were some real positive signs in the second half that this team is moving in the right direction and it’ll be interesting to see how much Johnson shapes the team for this upcoming fixture based on that performance.

The Hibs boss is still hamstrung by a number of players missing through injury as Demetri Mitchell, Lewis Stevenson, Kevin Nisbet, Kyle Magennis, Aiden McGeady and Elias Melkersen are among those almost certain to miss out.

Rocky Bushiri and Josh Campbell are back in contention, however, having recovered from hamstring issues which kept them out of the match in Almondvale last time out.

This is what we think the starting XI will be...

1. GK - David Marshall The summer addition is already looking like an excellent signing.

2. DR - Chris Cadden Now feels cemented at right full-back.

3. DL - Marijan Cabraja May not play after the death of his father and travelling back to Croatia for the funeral, but Johnson said the player wants to play and we reckon he'll respect his wishes.

4. DC - Rocky Bushiri Is expected to make a return from injury. Paul Hanlon wasn't fit enough to complete 90 minutes last week so expect him to drop out for Rocky if the Belgian has recovered.