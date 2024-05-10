Predicted Hibs XI for visit of underwhelming Aberdeen

Hibs host Aberdeen on Sunday in their penultimate home game of a troubled season. And Nick Montgomery is unlikely - not to mention unable - to make many changes as he looks to bury the memory of last weekend’s awful loss to Ross County in Dingwall.

It’s one of the great ironies of this Hibs squad that, although there are well in excess of 40 professionals under contract and eligible - at least theoretically - for first-team duty, Montgomery effectively has to rely on the same performers when everyone is fit and available. Even if not every one of the regulars would be his first choice, given better alternatives to choose from.

The return of David Marshall in goal is the one major change that should lift Hibs, given Jojo Wollacott’s nervy performance in a rare start last weekend. Elsewhere in the team, Monty will be hoping that his team finally start burying a higher percentage of chances created - a repeat failing in a campaign of missed opportunities.

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

1 . GK David Marshall Recovered from minor knock that kept him out of County collapse. Welcomed back with open arms.

2 . RB Chris Cadden The comeback continues for a player who missed nine months with serious injury - but looks as if he's never been away.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri Missed training with illness this week but, with Will Fish crocked, has to start.