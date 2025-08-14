Hibs are looking for continental progress on Thursday night when they take on Partizan Belgrade in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third round qualifier.

David Gray’s side hold a 2-0 lead over the Serbian side after a famous victory away from last week. They now look to finish the job in front of a packed Easter Road for a chance to contest a play-off battle against either AEK Larnaca or Legia Warsaw, in which the winner will enter the league phase of this competition.

Gray said: “I think that’s the message for me, the mindset. We spoke about it at length this morning, about how this is half time in the tie. Nothing’s been achieved yet other than we’re in a brilliant position, but it’s 0-0 in this game.

“It’s 0-0 starting the game but you go into every single game trying to win the game. It will be no different tomorrow night, going in with that mindset because I think if you try and hold on and you try and protect and protect and protect then you leave yourself exposed. So we will definitely be approaching the game as if it’s 0-0, with all to play for, because we know the threat and danger that Partizan possess.”

With three changes from the team that drew 2-2 with Kilmarnock in the Premiership last time out, here’s who we think starts for Hibs.

1 . GK: Jordan Smith Number one keeps his place. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Warren O'Hora Irishman stays on right of the back three. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Rocky Bushiri Another huge night needed from the powerful defender. | SNS Group Photo Sales