Aberdeen v Hibs at Pittodrie is so obviously Scotland’s Match of the Day, whatever the TV people might have decided, that it hardly needs any build-up. Not with the stakes so high, and so obvious, for everyone involved.

An away win to go with their victory in the Granite City back in December would see Hibs nullify the Dons as serious contenders for third place in the Scottish Premiership. A prize that, in conjunction with Celtic beating Aberdeen in next month’s Scottish Cup final, would carry guaranteed European group stage football next season.

Jimmy Thelin’s men hope to give themselves two cracks at the treasure, of course, by inflicting a rare defeat on Hibs – currently on an unbeaten league run stretching to an astonishing 17 games. With just three points separating the teams, it’s all to play for.

Hibs boss David Gray, who has just seen his work in a frantic first season of management rewarded with a three-year contract extension, knows he can take nothing for granted in the north east. But with two wins and one especially important draw against the Dons already in the books this season, the visitors are entitled to feel confident.

Gray, still without club captain Joe Newell, Celtic midfielder Hyeokkyu Kwon and French forward Elie Youan, insisted: “I don’t know if we’ve had the edge over them. They've been really tight games. They've been good games. They always are difficult games.

“I'm delighted with the position we've put ourselves in, but that's all it is at this moment in time. It's just a position and a starting point, and we can only focus on what we're doing and take one game at a time.

“That's what we've done all season. We're not changing from that. But if we keep winning games of football, nobody can catch us, and that is the mindset we're going into.

“It's going to be a real difficult game. It always is going up there. A real exciting one, which is why I think it's been put as one of the first ones straight away.

“First game after the split, as a neutral, everyone will be looking forward to it. Myself and the players have really felt it this week in training. It's a real area of excitement looking towards the game.”

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

