Hibs travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on Saturday in the second post-split match of the season, with the race for Europe very much on.
Manager Lee Johnson has some decisions to make regarding his starting XI. This is the team we believe he’ll go with.
1. GK - DAVID MARSHALL
Form has been mixed but will keep his place. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group
2. CJ Egan-Riley – RB
The on-loan Burnley defender has been a decent aquisition Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. Lewis Stevenson
The club stalwart has earned another new contract and is in fine form Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group
4. DRC - WILL FISH
The Manchester United loanee will keep his place but is under pressure to perform with Rocky Bushuri and Mikey Devlin both fit Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group