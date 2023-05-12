News you can trust since 1873
Hibs predicted XI. Picture: SNSHibs predicted XI. Picture: SNS
Predicted Hibs XI v Aberdeen – with a key change expected in midfield

Hibs travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on Saturday in the second post-split match of the season, with the race for Europe very much on.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 12th May 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:39 BST

Manager Lee Johnson has some decisions to make regarding his starting XI. This is the team we believe he’ll go with.

Form has been mixed but will keep his place.

1. GK - DAVID MARSHALL

Form has been mixed but will keep his place. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

The on-loan Burnley defender has been a decent aquisition

2. CJ Egan-Riley – RB

The on-loan Burnley defender has been a decent aquisition Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

The club stalwart has earned another new contract and is in fine form

3. Lewis Stevenson

The club stalwart has earned another new contract and is in fine form Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

The Manchester United loanee will keep his place but is under pressure to perform with Rocky Bushuri and Mikey Devlin both fit

4. DRC - WILL FISH

The Manchester United loanee will keep his place but is under pressure to perform with Rocky Bushuri and Mikey Devlin both fit Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

