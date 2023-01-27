Predicted Hibs XI v Aberdeen – with Lee Johnson needing to fill a lot of absences in his starting XI

Hibs take on Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon.
Manager Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI.
This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with...
1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL
Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
2. RB – CHIS CADDEN
Will add a bit of burst on the right of defence.
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
3. LB – MARIJAN CARBRAJA
Didn't do his chances of starting at left-back over Lewis Stevenson much harm in the Edinburgh derby.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
4. DC - WILL FISH
Unless a new centre-back is signed before the game, which seems unlikely at this stage, then it's got to be the Manchester United loanee.
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group