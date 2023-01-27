News you can trust since 1873
Hibs predicted line-up for Aberdeen clash. All pictures: SNS

Predicted Hibs XI v Aberdeen – with Lee Johnson needing to fill a lot of absences in his starting XI

Hibs take on Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

By Craig Fowler
1 hour ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 5:54pm

Manager Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI.

This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with...

1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL

Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

2. RB – CHIS CADDEN

Will add a bit of burst on the right of defence.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

3. LB – MARIJAN CARBRAJA

Didn't do his chances of starting at left-back over Lewis Stevenson much harm in the Edinburgh derby.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. DC - WILL FISH

Unless a new centre-back is signed before the game, which seems unlikely at this stage, then it's got to be the Manchester United loanee.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

