Hibs take on Celtic in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The Leith side saw their seven-game league unbeaten run come to an end last time out despite taking the lead against Rangers a week past Wednesday.

If they thought that was a difficult task they face an even tougher one this weekend as they’re asked to do what nobody else has done in Scottish football this season and that’s go to the home of the reigning champions and come away with some kind of a result.

There’s a huge incentive for them to do so as they trail Hearts by five points in the race for third place and (likely) eight games in Europe next season.

This is the team we believe Hibs manager Lee Johnson will go with...

1 . GK – DAVID MARSHALL Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB - CJ Egan-Riley Finished the Rangers game in the role and we fancy him to remain there with Lee Johnson opting for a more defensive-minded side. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . DC - WILL FISH The centre-back has been in fine form since coming into the starting XI for an extended run in late January. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB – PAUL HANLON Will remain as the experienced member of the back-line. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales