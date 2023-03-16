News you can trust since 1873
Hibs predicted XI for clash with Celtic.

Predicted Hibs XI v Celtic – with potential system change following loss to Rangers

Hibs take on Celtic in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

By Craig Fowler
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:13 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:40 GMT

The Leith side saw their seven-game league unbeaten run come to an end last time out despite taking the lead against Rangers a week past Wednesday.

If they thought that was a difficult task they face an even tougher one this weekend as they’re asked to do what nobody else has done in Scottish football this season and that’s go to the home of the reigning champions and come away with some kind of a result.

There’s a huge incentive for them to do so as they trail Hearts by five points in the race for third place and (likely) eight games in Europe next season.

This is the team we believe Hibs manager Lee Johnson will go with...

Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet

1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL

Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet

Finished the Rangers game in the role and we fancy him to remain there with Lee Johnson opting for a more defensive-minded side.

2. RCB - CJ Egan-Riley

Finished the Rangers game in the role and we fancy him to remain there with Lee Johnson opting for a more defensive-minded side.

The centre-back has been in fine form since coming into the starting XI for an extended run in late January.

3. DC - WILL FISH

The centre-back has been in fine form since coming into the starting XI for an extended run in late January.

Will remain as the experienced member of the back-line.

4. LCB – PAUL HANLON

Will remain as the experienced member of the back-line.

