Hibs predicted XI for Edinburgh derby with Hearts. Picture: SNS

Predicted Hibs XI v Hearts – what changes will Lee Johnson make for Edinburgh derby?

Hibs host rivals Hearts at Easter Road in the final Edinburgh derby before the split.

By Craig Fowler
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST

Manager Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make regarding his starting XI. This is the team we believe he’ll go with.

Not been in good form but will keep his place.

1. GK - DAVID MARSHALL

Not been in good form but will keep his place. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

Australian right-back should be given another chance from the start following an impressive performance at Celtic Park recently.

2. RB - LEWIS MILLER

Australian right-back should be given another chance from the start following an impressive performance at Celtic Park recently. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

We're backing the Croatian to keep his place in the team.

3. DL - MARIJAN CABRAJA

We're backing the Croatian to keep his place in the team. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

The Manchester United loanee has had a couple of rough performances in the last two. It'll be huge for Hibs if he can bounce back to his prior form for this one.

4. DRC - WILL FISH

The Manchester United loanee has had a couple of rough performances in the last two. It'll be huge for Hibs if he can bounce back to his prior form for this one. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

