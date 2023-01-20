Predicted Hibs XI v Hearts – with injury woes adding further headaches for Lee Johnson

Hibs take on Hearts in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.
Manager Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI,
This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with...
1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL
Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
2. RB – CHIS CADDEN
Mr Consistency will look to get forward on the right-hand side as part of a back four. Expected to recover in time for the match.
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
3. DL - Lewis Stevenson
Is the clear first-choice ahead of Marijan Cabraja at this moment in time and it doesn't look like changing.
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
4. RCB – ROCKY BUSHIRI
One of the club's more consistent performers this term.
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group