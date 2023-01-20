News you can trust since 1873
The predicted Hibs line-up for the clash with Hearts. Picture: SNS

Predicted Hibs XI v Hearts – with injury woes adding further headaches for Lee Johnson

Hibs take on Hearts in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

By Craig Fowler
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 5:01pm

Manager Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI,

This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with...

1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL

Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

2. RB – CHIS CADDEN

Mr Consistency will look to get forward on the right-hand side as part of a back four. Expected to recover in time for the match.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

3. DL - Lewis Stevenson

Is the clear first-choice ahead of Marijan Cabraja at this moment in time and it doesn't look like changing.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

4. RCB – ROCKY BUSHIRI

One of the club's more consistent performers this term.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Lee Johnson