Lee Johnson’s team must win to overtake their Capital rivals and finish fourth, which guarantees European football next season. A draw or defeat would mean finishing fifth and relying on Celtic to win the Scottish Cup in order get a European place in an earlier round.

Wednesday’s pulsating 4-2 victory over champions Celtic at Easter Road means Hibs go into the game on a high but the manager also has a few injury concerns to weigh up. Johnson opted for a 5-3-2 formation in the first half against Celtic, but he’s unlikely to go with that against Hearts. This is the team we believe he’ll go with.