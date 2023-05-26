News you can trust since 1873
Hibs predicted XI. Picture: SNSHibs predicted XI. Picture: SNS
Hibs predicted XI. Picture: SNS

Predicted Hibs XI v Hearts – with two changes and a different shape

Hibs cross the city to face Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Saturday in the last Scottish Premiership match of the season.
Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 26th May 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:36 BST

Lee Johnson’s team must win to overtake their Capital rivals and finish fourth, which guarantees European football next season. A draw or defeat would mean finishing fifth and relying on Celtic to win the Scottish Cup in order get a European place in an earlier round.

Wednesday’s pulsating 4-2 victory over champions Celtic at Easter Road means Hibs go into the game on a high but the manager also has a few injury concerns to weigh up. Johnson opted for a 5-3-2 formation in the first half against Celtic, but he’s unlikely to go with that against Hearts. This is the team we believe he’ll go with.

Played well against Celtic

1. GK – David Marshall

Played well against Celtic Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Outstanding against Celtic and should keep his place

2. RB – Lewis Miller

Outstanding against Celtic and should keep his place Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Has made the left-back spot his own ... again

3. LB – Lewis Stevenson

Has made the left-back spot his own ... again Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Excellent second half of the season

4. RCB – Will Fish

Excellent second half of the season Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

