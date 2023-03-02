News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hibs
Hibs
Hibs

Predicted Hibs XI v Livingston – with changes out wide and in attack

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make on team selection for the short trip to face Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
3 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 6:46pm

Aiden McGeady is expected to be out injured, but other key players are being assessed and could be available again after returning to training. Livingston are renowned for their work ethic and organisation at home, making life difficult for visiting opponents on the artificial surface. That will be a factor in Johnson’s thinking. This is the team we believe he will go with...

1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL

First name on the teamsheet

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RB – CHIS CADDEN

Will get forward at every opportunity

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. LB – MARIJAN CARBRAJA

Croatian left-back will keep his place

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. RCB – WILL FISH

Has been outstanding in recent games

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Lee JohnsonLivingstonScottish PremiershipAiden McGeady