Predicted Hibs XI v Livingston – with changes out wide and in attack
Hibs boss Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make on team selection for the short trip to face Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.
Aiden McGeady is expected to be out injured, but other key players are being assessed and could be available again after returning to training. Livingston are renowned for their work ethic and organisation at home, making life difficult for visiting opponents on the artificial surface. That will be a factor in Johnson’s thinking. This is the team we believe he will go with...
