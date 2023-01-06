Predicted Hibs XI v Motherwell – expect another Hibs shuffle as Lee Johnson searches for right blend

Hibs take on Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Sunday, January 8.

Manager Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI as pressure mounts on the embattled Easter Road boss.

The Leith club have lost nine of their last 11 fixtures and will be desperate to turn their season back around when they travel to Fir Park.

They will be bolstered by the return of Ryan Porteous after the star defender missed Monday’s Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle through suspension.

Mykola Kukharevych is out until mid-January at the earliest while Jake Doyle-Hayes is still a bit away from returning. Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller are out.

This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with...

1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet

2. RB – CHIS CADDEN Will return to the right side of defence after Will Fish's struggles there against Hearts.

3. DL - Lewis Stevenson The veteran has been preferred to Marijan Cabraja recently and there's little indication that's going to change for Sunday.

4. RCB – ROCKY BUSHIRI Didn't have the best of games at Tynecastle but has performed better than Paul Hanlon this term.