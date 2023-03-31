News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Hibs predicted XI for Saturday's match with Motherwell. Picture: SNS

Predicted Hibs XI v Motherwell – with changes expected after Celtic Park defeat

Hibs take on Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, April 1.

By Craig Fowler
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:24 BST

This is a big game for the Easter Road club in the chase for Europe. Hearts are playing away to Kilmarnock at the same time while Aberdeen go to to St Johnstone. Both teams ahead of Hibs in the table have struggled on their travels this campaign so if Hibs can take care of business then there’s a great chance they can be back in fourth and maybe as little two points off third place.

They’ve lost their last two both those matches were against both sides of the Old Firm, while they can be proud of how they performed in the 3-1 defeat to Celtic last time out.

Manager Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI. This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with...

Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet

1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL

Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet

The Australian was impressive last time out against Celtic and deserves to keep his place. Picture: SNS

2. DR - LEWIS MILLER

The Australian was impressive last time out against Celtic and deserves to keep his place. Picture: SNS

Did a decent job at left centre-back against Celtic and another signing from last summer Lee Johnson will see if he can try and get some momentum going with.

3. LB – MARIJAN CARBRAJA

Did a decent job at left centre-back against Celtic and another signing from last summer Lee Johnson will see if he can try and get some momentum going with.

The Manchester United loanee has been in terrific form since coming back into the team in late January. Picture: SNS

4. DRC - WILL FISH

The Manchester United loanee has been in terrific form since coming back into the team in late January. Picture: SNS

