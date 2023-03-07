News you can trust since 1873
Predicted Hibs starting XI for cinch Premiership clash with Rangers. Picture: SNS
Predicted Hibs XI v Rangers – with a couple of changes expected despite excellent recent form

Hibs take on Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday, March 8.

By Craig Fowler
27 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 1:55pm

Things are going very well for the Edinburgh Hibees at this moment in time. They’re currently riding a seven-match unbeaten run in the cinch Premiership and have won five matches in that time. It means they go into Wednesday’s match with Rangers just five points behind arch-rivals Hearts in the race for third place and the potential carrot of eight games in European football next season.

This midweek will present a tough task for Lee Johnson’s side, but considering their form of late and the fact they’re getting more players back from injury, and Rangers looking far from convincing in many matches under new boss Michael Beale, they’ll fancy their chances.

This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with...

Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet

1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Mr Consistency will look to get forward on the right-hand side as part of a back four.

2. RB – CHIS CADDEN

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Marijan Cabraja has been back in the team of late but hasn't done much to justify that inclusion, so expect the elder statesman to return for this one.

3. DL - LEWIS STEVENSON

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

The Manchester United loanee has been in sparkling form of late.

4. DRC - WILL FISH

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

