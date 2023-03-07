Predicted Hibs XI v Rangers – with a couple of changes expected despite excellent recent form
Hibs take on Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday, March 8.
Things are going very well for the Edinburgh Hibees at this moment in time. They’re currently riding a seven-match unbeaten run in the cinch Premiership and have won five matches in that time. It means they go into Wednesday’s match with Rangers just five points behind arch-rivals Hearts in the race for third place and the potential carrot of eight games in European football next season.
This midweek will present a tough task for Lee Johnson’s side, but considering their form of late and the fact they’re getting more players back from injury, and Rangers looking far from convincing in many matches under new boss Michael Beale, they’ll fancy their chances.
This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with...