Hibs predicted XI. Picture: SNS

Predicted Hibs XI v Rangers – with continuity expected as race for Europe hots up

Hibs host Rangers at Easter Road on Sunday in the third last Scottish Premiership match of the season, with the race for Europe very much on.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 18th May 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:37 BST

Just one point behind Hearts in the race for fourth and a place in Europe, manager Lee Johnson knows his team really need to pick up a point or two in back to back home games against the Old Firm before finishing off with an Edinburgh derby shoot-out at Tynecastle. This is the team we believe he’ll go with.

Clean sheet last week and will keep his place.

1. GK - DAVID MARSHALL

Clean sheet last week and will keep his place. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

The on-loan Burnley defender has been a decent aquisition

2. CJ Egan-Riley – RB

The on-loan Burnley defender has been a decent aquisition Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

The club stalwart has another new contract and is in fine form

3. Lewis Stevenson

The club stalwart has another new contract and is in fine form Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

The Manchester United loanee will keep his place but is under pressure to perform with Rocky Bushuri and Mikey Devlin both fit

4. DRC - WILL FISH

The Manchester United loanee will keep his place but is under pressure to perform with Rocky Bushuri and Mikey Devlin both fit Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

