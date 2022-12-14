Predicted Hibs XI v Rangers, with recalls in defence and midfield plus a new strikeforce

Given the lack of competitive football for more than month, it is very difficult to predict how Johnson will set up his team in terms of formation and personnel but let’s give it a bash. What we do know is that Martin Boyle is out injured along with Jake Doye-Hayes. Winger Aiden McGeady, striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Kyle Magennis are in contention after working their way back to fitness during the World Cup break. All three got minutes under their belts in friendlies against Middlesbrough and Raith Rovers. Defender Will Fish was also prominent in both games, but Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych missed both with a ligament issue and may or may not be ready.