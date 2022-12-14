News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Lee Johnson has some thinking to do before the trip to Ibrox

Predicted Hibs XI v Rangers, with recalls in defence and midfield plus a new strikeforce

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI as his team return to competitive action against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

By Phil Johnson
4 minutes ago

Given the lack of competitive football for more than month, it is very difficult to predict how Johnson will set up his team in terms of formation and personnel but let’s give it a bash. What we do know is that Martin Boyle is out injured along with Jake Doye-Hayes. Winger Aiden McGeady, striker Kevin Nisbet and midfielder Kyle Magennis are in contention after working their way back to fitness during the World Cup break. All three got minutes under their belts in friendlies against Middlesbrough and Raith Rovers. Defender Will Fish was also prominent in both games, but Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych missed both with a ligament issue and may or may not be ready.

This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with...

1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL

Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RWB – CHIS CADDEN

Mr Consistency will provide width and patrol the right-hand side

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. LWB – LEWIS STEVENSON

Veteran will get the nod ahead of Marijan Cabraja for the left wing-back berth

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. RCB – RYAN PORTEOUS

All eyes will be on him after rejecting a new contract offer and rumours of a move to Rangers, but he will start in a back five

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Lee JohnsonRangersKevin NisbetAiden McGeady