Predicted Hibs XI v St Mirren

Hibs host rivals St Mirren at Easter Road on Saturday in the first post-split match of the season, with the race for Europe very much on.
Manager Lee Johnson has some decisions to make regarding his starting XI. This is the team we believe he’ll go with.
1. GK - DAVID MARSHALL
Form has been mixed but will keep his place. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group
2. DR - CHRIS CADDEN
Will add pace, directness and a crossing threat from the right back position, with CJ Egan-Riley missing out Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. Lewis Stevenson
After a rare goal and a decent performance in Perth the veteran will keep his place Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group
4. DRC - WILL FISH
The Manchester United loanee will keep his place but is now under pressure with Rocky Bushuri and Mikey Devlin both fit Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group