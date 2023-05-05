News you can trust since 1873
Hibs predicted XI. Picture: SNSHibs predicted XI. Picture: SNS
Predicted Hibs XI v St Mirren –

Hibs host rivals St Mirren at Easter Road on Saturday in the first post-split match of the season, with the race for Europe very much on.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 5th May 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:46 BST

Manager Lee Johnson has some decisions to make regarding his starting XI. This is the team we believe he’ll go with.

Form has been mixed but will keep his place.

1. GK - DAVID MARSHALL

Form has been mixed but will keep his place. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

Will add pace, directness and a crossing threat from the right back position, with CJ Egan-Riley missing out

2. DR - CHRIS CADDEN

Will add pace, directness and a crossing threat from the right back position, with CJ Egan-Riley missing out Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

After a rare goal and a decent performance in Perth the veteran will keep his place

3. Lewis Stevenson

After a rare goal and a decent performance in Perth the veteran will keep his place Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group

The Manchester United loanee will keep his place but is now under pressure with Rocky Bushuri and Mikey Devlin both fit

4. DRC - WILL FISH

The Manchester United loanee will keep his place but is now under pressure with Rocky Bushuri and Mikey Devlin both fit Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

