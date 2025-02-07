Here’s our predicted XI for the Hibs clash with Ayr United in the Scottish Cup - with a trio of changes.

Hibs take on Ayr United on Friday night in the Scottish Cup last 16.

David Gray’s side come into the game off the back of a 2-0 win in the Premiership vs Aberdeen, that continues their form surge and in the European football hunt. They progressed in the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win over Clydebank.

At Somerset Park on Friday night, they come up against a side managed by Hibs hero Scott Brown. Gray said of the game: “People talk about the magic of the cup and potential upsets, and when the draw was made a lot of people jumped to that for this tie. We need to be at our best, we know that.

“Clearly this will be a difficult game. Our players need to know and believe they can go there and win. We know we will need to be our best. Everyone knows Ayr are doing really well – they’re unbeaten in eight games – and there’s noise around Scott Brown being the manager.

“Look at the players they’ve got, Scott has put a good group together, I know a lot of the players myself and they will all be desperate to beat Hibs. Our players will be ready, they’ve been prepped about what’s in-front of them, but we need to play to our levels and our ability. If we do that, we give ourselves a real chance of getting into the next round of the cup; that’s the aim.”

With three changes from the team that beat Aberdeen, blending added physical presence with a technical flavouring, here is our predicted Hibs team vs Ayr.