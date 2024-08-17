Hibs are on their way to Glasgow for Premier Sports Cup last 16 action against Celtic on Sunday.

David Gray’s side faced off against the Premiership champions on league business last weekend, losing 2-0, and they will be keen to make amends. But it will be no easy task against a team bang in-form early in the season.

We predict three changes from the side that lost to Celtic last weekend. Attacking duo Junior Hoilett and Elie Youan are out of the game with new signing Nicky Cadden available, as Gray provided a squad update and preview of the game.

He said: “The temptation was there to try and throw him (Nicky) straight in last week. We’re trying to get the players as fit as we can as quickly but safely as well.

“Nicky has benefited from not being involved at the weekend and doing some extra physical work. He has looked brighter in training and has continued to progress every day. He comes into my plans a little bit at the weekend, but we will need to monitor him closely.

“Elie Youan and Junior Hoilett are still out but they are both back on the grass, which is great. They are weeks away, rather than months – that is for sure and they are progressing nicely every day.

“In a one-off game, with the magic of the cup, there is no reason why we can’t go there and win. But we need to make sure we massively improve on where we were last weekend.”

Here’s how we think Hibs will start the match at Celtic Park.

1 . GK: Josef Bursik The number one keeps his place between the sticks. Photo: Simon Wootton - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Chris Cadden Comes in for Lewis Miller at right-back. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB - Marvin Ekpiteta Retains his place in the heart of defence. | SNS Group Photo Sales