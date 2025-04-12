Predicted Hibs XI vs Dundee: Two changes and one big return as Gray's side continue third place hunt

Here is our predicted XI for Hibs’ clash with Dundee - as one star makes a return to starting action.

Hibs face Dundee on Sunday as they look to continue their push for the Premiership’s third spot.

It’s all change at Easter Road since they last met Tony Docherty’s side, a 4-1 loss at Dens Park in November. Hibs are now 16 unbeaten in the Premiership and are riding high after a 2-0 win against Rangers at Ibrox, with another win likely to go a long way to best of the rest status outside Glasgow and potential European league phase football.

Head coach David Gray said:“ It is another massive game, we’re clearly on a fantastic run of form but the full attention has to be to try and finish with three points before we go into the split. We know it will be a really difficult game.

“When we think back to the reverse fixture (November 2024), that was the lowest point of our season to date – we are a completely different animal from when we were then to where we are now. We need to make sure that we finish this period with three points and that will be the full focus.”

With two changes to the side that beat Rangers, here is our Hibs predicted XI for the Dundee game.

Recently signed a new contract extension to underline his credentials as first-choice keeper.

1. GK - Jordan Smith

Reliable star keeps his place.

2. RWB - Chris Cadden

Has thrived on the right of a back three.

3. RCB - Lewis Miller

Has thrived on the right of a back three. | SNS Group

Looking to continue immense form of late.

4. CB - Rocky Bushiri

Looking to continue immense form of late. | SNS Group

