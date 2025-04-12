Hibs face Dundee on Sunday as they look to continue their push for the Premiership’s third spot.

It’s all change at Easter Road since they last met Tony Docherty’s side, a 4-1 loss at Dens Park in November. Hibs are now 16 unbeaten in the Premiership and are riding high after a 2-0 win against Rangers at Ibrox, with another win likely to go a long way to best of the rest status outside Glasgow and potential European league phase football.

Head coach David Gray said:“ It is another massive game, we’re clearly on a fantastic run of form but the full attention has to be to try and finish with three points before we go into the split. We know it will be a really difficult game.

“When we think back to the reverse fixture (November 2024), that was the lowest point of our season to date – we are a completely different animal from when we were then to where we are now. We need to make sure that we finish this period with three points and that will be the full focus.”

With two changes to the side that beat Rangers, here is our Hibs predicted XI for the Dundee game.

GK - Jordan Smith Recently signed a new contract extension to underline his credentials as first-choice keeper.

RWB - Chris Cadden Reliable star keeps his place.

RCB - Lewis Miller Has thrived on the right of a back three.