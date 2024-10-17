Predicted Hibs XI vs Dundee United: Three changes as injured stars return and recent signing come into fold

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 17th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST

Hibs are back in action this weekend at Dundee United - but who starts the game?

Hibs are looking to get back in the winning groove this weekend when they travel to Dundee United.

It is the first Premiership test for David Gray’s side post-international break and they will be keen on victory. They lost time out at home to Motherwell in a 2-1 scoreline that leaves them 10th in the table, and climbing from the lower reaches will be an immediate priority.

Two stars defintley out of the game are Nectar Triantis and Kieron Bowie, the former being sent off in the Motherwell game and the other still out long-term with injury.

So who could start the match? We predict two stars returning from injury and going straight into the team alongside a recent signing as part of three changes. Have a look.

The number one between the sticks.

1. GK: Josef Bursik

The number one between the sticks. | SNS Group

A busy week of travel and action with Australia. We can see him starting and being replaced later on if understandable tiredness creeps in.

2. RB: Lewis Miller

A busy week of travel and action with Australia. We can see him starting and being replaced later on if understandable tiredness creeps in. | SNS Group

Building a good relationship with Warren O'Hora. Speaking of which...

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

Building a good relationship with Warren O'Hora. Speaking of which... | SNS Group

The regular centre-back pairing combine again.

4. CB - Warren O'Hora

The regular centre-back pairing combine again. | SNS Group

