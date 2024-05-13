Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Hibs boss Nick Montgomery.

Hibs have come in for criticism after another defeat while Rangers managerial debate has broken out amid Old Firm woe.

Hearts and Hibs had very different weekends, with Hearts enjoying a 3-0 win over Dundee while Hibs fell victim to one against Aberdeen, dropping to ninth in the table as a result.

With just two games remaining, Hearts have third spot wrapped up, while Hibs are one point behind Motherwell and two behind Aberdeen.

The Jambos still have to play St Mirren and Rangers before heading off for summer break. Nick Montgomery’s men take on direct rivals Motherwell and an already relegated Livingston. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news from around the league.

Miller on Montgomery

Aberdeen icon Willie Miller has weighed in on whether Montgomery has a future at Hibs. He told the BBC: “Coaches spend way too much time trying to emulate the very top clubs, the Manchester Cities of this world, when they don't have the raw material at hand.

"It's about other aspects of it. It is about characters, it's about determination, it's about leaders. There was very little of that on show from a Hibs point of view and that's what will be concerning for the directors and for the owners of this club."

Sutton defends Clement

Former Celtic man Chris Sutton has defended Rangers boss Philippe Clement after the Gers were beaten in the Old Firm, losing out on the Premiership title in the process.

On 606 after the game, one caller phoned in and called for Clement to be sacked despite having had a positive impact overall.

The caller called for Clement to be sacked and for former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes to be offered the Ibrox job. Sutton fired back by saying: “What needs to happen, Jonny? I mean with Philippe Clement he has got every last ounce out of this group of players, I think. He does deserve credit for Rangers even being in this position doesn't he?"

The caller responded by saying: "He does, but it seems to have been groundhog day since (Steven) Gerrard left. I was a big fan of Gio van Bronckhorst as a player but not as a manager. Then we had Mr Beale and I don't want to waste breath on him. Now Philippe Clement - but look I always have been a fan of McInnes.”

“I know he turned them down but I really want Derek McInnes. He is Scottish, he is Rangers. he works on a shoestring budget all the time. I'm not saying it needs to be a managerial change, it just the summer clear out - the money they wasted last summer was absolute madness."

Sutton probed with: "It's interesting you say about McInnes. Do you think Rangers would go back there? When I say go back he was very close to getting the job when he was at Aberdeen..."