Throughout the opening weeks of preseason, last season's injury crisis continued to leave a sore mark on the squad. Hibs were forced to only name two players on the bench versus Cork City with the squad slowly replenishing since. While the situation for Scott was far from ideal, he insists that the players that he has had available throughout have responded well throughout so far.

“We are still carrying a few long-term injuries so it hasn’t been perfect,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Have I got everything out of preseason that I wanted? Possibly not but that is going to happen throughout the year, it is what you have to deal with. It could always be better and even if it had gone how I envisaged it before joining, I would still want something else or a little bit extra - you are never happy. In the main, the players have responded really well, and they are working hard. Hopefully, they will be ready come Sunday.”

Shannon McGregor, Rosie Livingstone and Joelle Murray have all made it back onto the pitch over the course of preseason. For all three, it was perfect timing with the season set to commence on Sunday. Murray was particularly pleased to be fit for the first game of the campaign but insists those players still fighting off an injury in rehab will come back stronger later in the year.

“I feel good, I feel great, I feel fit,” Murray added. “The staff and the resources we have here are absolutely fantastic not just from a technical and tactical perspective but also all the off-field resources. The staff have been great and put me in a really good and healthy position to start the season on Sunday as fresh as I can be.