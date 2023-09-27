Proud Monty praises battling troops for securing Cup semi-final spot

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery praised the character of his players after they showed fighting spirit to book their place in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals.

A battling 4-2 victory over Premiership highfliers St Mirren – who took the lead at Easter Road and then scored an equaliser to make it 2-2 heading into closing 15 minutes – saw Monty’s men book a final four clash against Aberdeen at Hampden on the weekend of November 4/5.

And the new gaffer, just three games into his time at the helm, said: “I saw great character from the boys - and I thought we deserved to win the game.

“We created more than enough chances to win two games. But fair play to them, they came as the form team in the league.

“They’ve had a fantastic start to the season - but we saw that as an opportunity to put an end to that run.

“I’m really proud of the boys’ effort because it has been a big couple of weeks.

“I thought that performance epitomised everything in terms of team spirit. And in the second half we played some great stuff.”

The former Scotland Under-21 cap is looking forward to a first proper business trip to Hampden for the clash with Barry Robson’s Dons, saying: “I was at Scotland-England a couple of weeks ago and thought the atmosphere was amazing – apart from the boos!

“But I never went there as a player or coach, so I’m really looking forward to that.

“And the boys thoroughly deserved it, so I’m really proud of their effort.

“I think any coach, any player, you want to play in the biggest games. Whether that’s a semi-final or final, that’s what you’re in football for.

“When you’re in that competition, you want to get to the final.

“This club has won cups before. But you have to earn the right. And I thought we more than earned the right to go through to that semi-final.

“Hampden is the national stadium, the sort of place you want to play. Hopefully we can bring a good crowd to that game – and I’m sure Aberdeen will, as well.

“You want a full stadium and a really good atmosphere. I thought the fans were outstanding tonight, the energy they gave us in the second half was amazing.

“No doubt they’ll be looking forward to the semi but, right now, that’s the last thing on my mind. We’re focusing on Dundee this weekend.”

Asked about drawing Aberdeen in a semi-final line-up that also included the potential for an Edinburgh derby or a daunting clash with Rangers, Montgomery stressed: “They deserve to be there. And we do.

“Irrespective of who the opposition is, it’s a semi-final. You don’t go there not to try to win, when there’s a final at stake.

“They’re a good side and they’ve got some good players. But we’ll go into that game looking to win the game, claim the prize of making the final.”

On his team’s tumultuous tussle with the Buddies, a contest which saw momentum swing back and forth between the sides, Montgomery said: “The goal we conceded was sloppy from us, we didn’t stop the cross.

“It was a great strike - but it was the only shot they had in the first half.

“So at half-time we said stay calm and stick to the game plan; we knew if we kept moving the ball the way we do they would tire.

“It was a big shift from everyone. Dylan Vente, with four in four is on fire at the moment.

“To be able to replace him with Adam Le Fondre and Josh Campbell, then obviously young Rory Whittaker gets his minutes again, he’ll take a lot from that experience.

“I thought the fans wanted the game to carry on at the end, because we were creating chances at will.